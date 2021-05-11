Diversity officer exits JP Morgan for MSCI after five months

Tia Counts has been appointed chief diversity officer at MSCI, just five months after joining JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management as global head of diversity and inclusion.

She succeeded Lucida Plummer as JPMAWM's global head of diversity and inclusion last December. Counts will take up her new role at MSCI next Monday (17 May).

Based in London, Counts will report to Scott Crum, chief human resources officer, in the newly created role.

She will be responsible for operating across MSCI to align the company's diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) goals with business outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Crum said: "MSCI is deeply committed to making our firm a more diverse, inclusive and equitable place for all.

"In this new role, Tia will be responsible for building our brand for inclusion and diversity, helping the firm embed diversity and inclusion in the way we do business, as well as attract and retain the best diverse talent. In addition, she will be focused on increasing the impact of our internal workplace initiatives.

"Her wealth of experience, thought leadership and exceptional track record will enable her to build on the solid foundation we have created at MSCI, helping advance our culture of inclusion."

Counts first joined JP Morgan in 2012 as an executive director, before moving become head of advancing black leaders in 2018. In addition, Counts held a variety of senior roles at Morgan Stanley in New York and London. She began her career as a lawyer at Clifford Chance LLP in New York.

Lily Burkhart has replaced Counts as global head of diversity and inclusion at JPMAWM, effective immediately, and will retain her role as global head of executive talent management for the firm. She first joined JP Morgan in 2003 as a program manager for its corporate investment bank, before switching to the buy side.

A spokeperson for the firm said:"Lily Burkhart has been appointed the new global head, diversity and inclusion for asset and wealth management, effective immediately. She will also continue to serve as global head of executive talent management for asset and wealth management.

"Based in New York, Burkhart will work with JPMAWM senior leaders to focus on diverse representation so that our teams are as diverse as the clients we serve, and will work alongside senior leaders and all employees to create an inclusive environment."