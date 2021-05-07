FCA begins work on establishing open-ended LTAF regime

The LTAF is an open-ended structure allowing investors to access illiquid assets such as property

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun consulting on the establishment of a Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF) regime for UK investors, with the aim of overcoming the liquidity mismatch within open-ended funds investing in illiquid assets.

"Specifically designed to accommodate relatively illiquid assets", the LTAF will be an open-ended vehicle able to invest in assets such as venture capital, private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure.

The LTAF was first proposed in the IA's June 2019 Vision 2020 report, which outlined its vision for a UK vehicle giving investors better access to illiquid assets without some of the pitfalls inherent in some structures such as UCITS.

In January, City Minister John Glen reiterated commitments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak to get the LTAF off the ground by the end of 2021.

In a consultation paper published today (7 May), the FCA said the LTAF would likely include notice periods and "other liquidity management features" that take account of the liquidity profile of the underlying assets.

As recently highlighted in the FCA's proposals to enforce notice periods on open-ended property funds, the regulator noted that much of the wider operational infrastructure around the distribution of open-ended funds currently only supports daily dealing funds.

"This operational infrastructure will need to change to support funds with notice periods," the FCA said.

In order to overcome this hurdle, the FCA is working with HM Treasury and the Bank of England as part of the Productive Finance Working Group, which will reveal its approach in July.

"The Productive Finance Working Group is considering how to ensure that the wider ecosystem can operationally support the LTAF as a non-daily dealing fund," the FCA explained. "This could lay the ground for other non-daily dealing funds in the future."

The FCA said the LTAF would be covered by a "flexible regime", which will let "firms with experience create a broad range of propositions".

However, the FCA is also proposing rules to ensure strong investor protection standards and to address specific risks related to investments in illiquid assets, such as valuation.

Significantly, the FCA is proposing initially restricting the LTAF to professional investors and "sophisticated retail investors".

"Such investors can decide whether an investment proposition is right for them or take advice on it," it said. "It is designed as an enabling regime and does not imply that we consider investment in any specific long-term or illiquid asset is appropriate for all investors in a particular group."

The consultation closes on 25 June.

Chief executive of the FCA Nikhil Rathi said: "It is important for overall economic growth that the financial system supports investment that may take time to deliver a return. This is in addition to the potential benefit to investors themselves.

"We think our proposals would enable the establishment of authorised funds that are appropriate for both professional investors and sophisticated retail investors that want this type of investment risk and opportunity.

"This new type of fund may also be more attractive to DC pension schemes that have long investment horizons and who under current fund structures, find it difficult to invest in these types of assets."