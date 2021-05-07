FCA's MiFID II proposed changes could save asset managers £6.7m in compliance costs a year

The FCA is considering scrapping MiFID rules on research for companies with a market cap of less than £200m

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed changes to the MiFID II reporting rules could see asset managers save up to £6.7m in compliance costs a year, research suggests.

Asset managers in the UK are set for a softening of the MiFID II ban on using dealing commissions to fund research ahead of EU counterparts with fixed income research the most likely beneficiary, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The regulator has proposed allowing exemptions to the ban on using commissions to fund research for fixed income, currencies and commodities, as well as companies with a market capitalisation of less than £200m.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates asset managers in the UK could save up to £6.7m in compliance costs a year, with research costs included in trade spreads again, while EU firms would have to wait until at least 2024.

However, the proposals might not have much impact on small company research as the £200m market capitalisation is too low to make research economical while EU rules will change from next year to allow unbundling on firms worth up to £870m.

"The small company research payment exemption may have a limited impact on UK asset managers. With industry costs to run a dual research system estimated to top £11m at the outset and £5m a year it may prove uneconomical," said Bloomberg Intelligence senior government analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud.

Fixed income accounts for 25% of Abrdn's assets under management, while the asset class accounts for 20% and 17% of Janus Henderson and Schroders AUM respectively, according to the report, which cited the firms as examples of beneficiaries of the changes.

UK hedge funds, however, are set to lose out as the FCA has widened rules to require them to pay for the research unlike in the EU, with the report suggesting the move may hasten plans to relocate or expand to Dublin or Luxembourg.

About 60% of hedge funds pass research costs on to clients but will struggle to do so if performance dips.