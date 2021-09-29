FCA to introduce 'synthetic' LIBOR rates as year-end conversion 'not practicable'

The FCA first warned market participants to prepare for the cessation of LIBOR in 2017

The decision taken, which will affect six remaining sterling and Japanese yen LIBOR settings for "a limited time period" after the end of 2021, was taken to avoid the disruption of legacy contracts.

The FCA first warned market participants to prepare for the cessation of LIBOR in 2017, leading the organisation to encourage fund managers to seek alternative benchmarks.

With 24 LIBOR settings set to wind down by the end of the year, however - including sterling, yen, euro and Swiss franc panels - the FCA said it is "not practicable to convert all outstanding sterling and Japanese yen LIBOR contracts" over the next three months.

As such, LIBOR benchmark administrators for one-, three- and six-month sterling and Japanese yen settings will publish a synthetic methodology based on term risk-free rates for the duration of 2022. These will only be available for use in "some legacy contracts", according to the FCA, and are not for use in new business. From 1 January 2022, they will become Article 23A benchmarks under the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR), which grants the FCA the ability to designate a critical benchmark in certain circumstances to entities that need it.

Edwin Schooling Latter, director of markets and wholesale policy at the FCA, said: "Market participants have made huge progress in moving away from LIBOR. Today's publications confirm some important details of how LIBOR will now be brought to an end.

"New use of sterling, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, euro, and - with only limited exceptions, US dollar - LIBOR will have to stop at end-2021. The publication of a synthetic rate for some sterling and Japanese yen LIBOR settings for a limited period will give market participants a bit more time to complete transition of legacy contracts.

"We encourage firms to use that time well."