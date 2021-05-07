M&G appoints wholesale distribution sales director from Jupiter

The move comes following the promotion of Alex Matcham to head of UK wholesale distribution

M&G Investments has hired Paul Faragher as a new sales director within its wholesale distribution team, with a focus on London clients.

Faragher joins the firm from Jupiter Asset Management, where he spent three years as a sales manager for its London & SE department. He has also held roles with BNY Mellon and Henderson Global Investors.

The appointment follows the promotion of Alex Matcham to head of UK wholesale distribution for M&G, who took on the role in November 2020 following the departure of Neil Brown to Allianz Global Investors.

Of Faragher's appointment, Matcham said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to M&G. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in asset management distribution and I am confident he will be able to continue to provide our clients with the high standards of service they have come to expect from us."