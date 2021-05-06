Three quarters of financial institutions unprepared for LIBOR transition - survey

A third of firms still believe they are on track to meet deadline

More than three quarters (77%) of financial institutions lack a comprehensive plan for the LIBOR transition, which is due on 31 December, according to a survey from Duff & Phelps.

More than half (54%) of firms surveyed said they had identified LIBOR exposures but are yet to take any necessary action to resolve their liability, of which 42% were "unsure what to do next", while a quarter (23%) have not begun any formal processes to identify exposure.

Jennifer Press, managing director for alternative asset advisory services at Duff & Phelps, said it was "quite surprising" that nine months out from the deadline, houses with a comprehensive plan are in the minority.

"The LIBOR transition is one of the greatest regulatory-driven changes ever, and inevitably it requires complex planning, thought and analysis," she added.

Despite this, a third (34%) of institutions believe they are on track to meet the year-end deadline, while a similar number of firms (31%) have "only just begun thinking about" their transition and are "unsure whether they are on track".

A further 14% have not begun planning at all, with another 14% concerned they will not be ready before Q1 2022.

Marcus Morton, managing director, valuation services at Duff & Phelps, said: "The results indicate that although the majority of firms have identified their LIBOR exposures, many have yet to formally catalogue the transition provisions.

"There is a real fear that many are pinning their hopes on fallback provisions written within existing contracts. The reality is that fallback language may not suit each and every party, and in some cases, contracts will fail if such provisions are inadequate.

"It will pay in the long term to properly assess exposure of each and every contract, even if firms are under the impression fallback language is sufficient."