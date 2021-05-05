Kacper Brzezniak departs Allianz GI macro unconstrained team

Kacper Brzezniak, global macro portfolio manager, is set to leave Allianz after five years with the firm, with Mike Riddell to take on management of the funds.

Brzezniak, who is lead manager of Allianz Fixed Income Macro, co-manager of Allianz Strategic Bond and deputy of Allianz Gilt Yield and Allianz Index Linked Gilt funds, is leaving the firm to "pursue opportunities outside of AllianzGI", a spokesperson said.

In the interim, Riddell is set to take on lead portfolio management roles for both Allianz Strategic Bond and Allianz Fixed Income Macro, with "strong input" from fellow team members Jack Norris and Daniel Schmidt.

Despite the departure of Brzezniak, the macro unconstrained fixed income franchise is set to grow from four to six members, with two hires to be announced "in the near future" and a third hire underway to replace the departing manager.

A spokesperson at AllianzGI said: "Allianz Global Investors is continuing the build out of its macro unconstrained fixed income franchise with additional hires in the coming months.

"Under the leadership of Mike Riddell, the portfolio management team, which now manages over €8.5bn (of which €4.9bn is in the market leading Allianz Strategic Bond fund), will increase from four to six people.

