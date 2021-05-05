Morgan Stanley IM launches Global Insight OEIC

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has announced the launch of the Morgan Stanley Funds (UK) OEIC Global Insight fund.

This is the second Counterpoint Global OEIC fund Morgan Stanley has launched, following the US Advantage OEIC in 2016.

The fund is managed by MSIM's Counterpoint Global, which has enjoyed recent success by investing in companies they believe to have sustainable competitive advantages, robust business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward profile.

Richard Lockwood, MSIM's head of distribution for Northern Europe said: "We are excited to bring the Global Insight fund to our UK clients. Counterpoint Global are truly active managers with a fantastic track record across their funds.

"In an environment where investors are consistently bombarded with new products, it has never been so important to provide them with access to clear ideas and solutions that aim to address their investment needs and attain long-term growth."

Global Insight is a high-conviction, concentrated portfolio investing primarily in established and emerging companies located throughout the world.

Counterpoint Global emphasises a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis across sectors and geographies including Singapore, Australia, Canada, and the US.

Dennis Lynch, head of Counterpoint Global at MSIM said: "Global Insight aims to offer UK investors the long-term growth that has underpinned the strong success across our Counterpoint Global strategies.

"Our goal is to generate long-term capital growth through our investments in unique and established high quality companies with sustainable advantages and whose market value have the potential to increase significantly over time due to their strong underlying fundamentals."