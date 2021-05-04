WHEB Asset Management hires investment director from Abrdn
Brings investment team to six
WHEB Asset Management has hired Victoria MacLean as an associate portfolio manager at the impact investing-focused firm.
MacLean joins from Abrdn after more than ten years, having most recently served as investment director and played a key role in ESG integration within global equities.
She also serves as a co-chair of the CFA Special Interest Group for Impact Investing and participated in Abrdn's diversity network.
Ted Franks, partner and fund manager at WHEB, said: "We are delighted that Victoria is joining the team here at WHEB.
"She brings outstanding investment experience and a real passion for impact, and a commitment to the issues that matter to our investors. We are looking forward to working with her on authentic impact-driven returns."
MacLean added: "I am hugely excited to be joining the WHEB team. Asset managers play an important role in addressing global challenges and I also believe these challenges create exciting investment opportunities.
"I am looking forward to being part of an organisation leading the way in sustainable investing and contributing to positive change."