New BlueBay Impact-Aligned Bond fund targets issuers making positive impact

BlueBay's My-Linh Ngo will co-manage the new fund with Tom Moulds and Harrison Hill

BlueBay Asset Management has launched an Impact-Aligned Bond fund investing in liquid public debt markets, giving investors the opportunity to invest "positively" in fixed income.

The specialist fixed income manager said that its new fund will be focused on those companies with core economic activities that contribute to addressing global environmental and social challenges, such as climate change and inequality, framed around its seven sustainability themes.

The BlueBay Impact-Aligned Bond fund will predominantly invest in developed market investment grade corporate bonds, as well as some high yield and emerging market bonds.

Its sustainability themes are broken down into the following themes:

• People/social themes, such as achieving an inclusive society, building knowledge and skills, and ensuring good health, safety and wellbeing

• Planet/environmental themes, including enabling a circular economy, ensuring clean and plentiful water, promoting clean and safe energy, and promoting sustainable mobility and infrastructure.

The new sustainability-themed UCITS fund will be managed by partner and senior portfolio manager Tom Moulds, as well as BlueBay's head of ESG investment and portfolio manager My-Linh Ngo and portfolio manager Harrison Hill.

Moulds said: "To invest thematically, manage risk and focus on delivering strong investment returns, we have enhanced our approach to portfolio construction. Starting by broadening out the fund's scope to include a global universe, we then dropped the constraints of being tied to a benchmark.

"Ultimately, we are focussed on finding companies that provide solutions to our sustainability themes while offering attractive valuations, and this flexible approach to investing allows us to do just that."

The new fund is categorised under Article 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Ngo added: "To date, this style of investing has largely been limited to listed equities. Widening this opportunity set to fixed income is critical from a sustainability perspective. For one, the absolute size of the debt market dwarfs that of equities, so in our view if you want to make an impact you need to think beyond stocks alone.

"Furthermore, we see many of the activities that need to be financed to enable the sustainability transition are going to be more attractive to fixed income investors rather than equity."

BlueBay said that the launch of the fund, as well as two ESG sister funds to its existing investment grade funds, the BlueBay Investment Grade ESG Bond fund and the BlueBay Absolute Return ESG Bond fund, adds to its range of ESG-focused strategies.

The other two strategies will be categorised under Article 8 of the SFDR.

