Russell Investments appoints global CIO and president

Russell Investments has appointed Kate El-Hillow as global chief investment officer and Kevin Klingert as president, both reporting to chair and CEO Michelle Seitz.

In her new role, El-Hillow will oversee all aspects of the firm's investment division, including portfolio management, implementation and research.

She joins the firm from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she most recently served as deputy chief investment officer. She also spent eight years at JP Morgan Chase & Co, where she held dual roles as client portfolio manager and chief operating officer.

Warren Buffett appoints Greg Abel as next Berkshire Hathaway CEO

El-Hillow said: "I am thrilled to lead this exceptional team. There are very few firms that offer Russell Investments' one-stop access to end-to-end investment solutions, proprietary risk management tools and trading and implementation capabilities.

"Clients today are grappling with more complex investment problems and Russell Investments is uniquely positioned to provide holistic solutions that will help them achieve their goals."

Former CIO Pete Gunning will take on a new role within the firm as vice chairman and strategic relationships officer, also reporting to Seitz.

In his new role, Klingert will support the leadership team with a focus on day-to-day business execution, overseeing the firm's sales and support functions.

Prior to this, he spent ten years at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he held a variety of roles including COO, acting CIO of fixed income and head of liquidity and managed futures. He also held various roles during his 15 years at BlackRock.

Klingert said: "I am excited to extend the trajectory of our growing franchise. This industry and our segment are both evolving quickly, and I believe we are one of the few firms with the sense of urgency and execution capability needed to continue to exceed client expectations."

What goes down will go back up: A clear, well-informed, forensic approach to rescue fixed income markets is crucial

Chief operating officer Rick Smirl departed at the end of April to accept a position as chief operating officer at Virtus Investment Partners.

Chair and CEO Seitz said: "Kate, Kevin and Pete have decades of experience working directly with the world's largest and most sophisticated investors and they will play instrumental roles in helping us amplify and extend our full range of investment solutions and services to a wider range of clients.

"Although we continue to see significant demand for investment solutions, only one in four asset owners with less than $10 billion in assets have outsourced their investment activities.

"Kate and Kevin will further enable Russell Investments to capture the industry's growth while leveraging our expansive global franchise to provide a frictionless experience to our clients."