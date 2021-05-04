M&G makes £35m investment in Oxford Nanopore Technologies

M&G has invested £35m in University of Oxford spin-out Oxford Nanopore Technologies, as part of a private transaction totalling £195m.

The asset manager announced that the investment has been made by its newly-formed 25-strong Catalyst team, which has a mandate to invest up to £5bn into privately-owned innovative enterprises "working to create a more sustainable world".

The mandate was awarded in February this year by the £143bn Prudential With-Profits fund, which invests on behalf of Prudential's five million UK customers and includes PruFund.

The Catalyst team sits within the private and alternative assets business at M&G.

Jack Daniels, chief investment officer at M&G, said: "The technology developed by Oxford Nanopore is being used in a broad range of scientific research applications, including to further biomedical science, to characterise pathogens in microbiology and public health.

"This is an example of how institutional investors can play an important role in accelerating growth in companies that provide a wider benefit to society."

It was recently revealed that Neil Woodford's new offering from WCM Partners has a 43% weighting to Oxford Nanopore Technologies. He had previously held the healthcare company in his Woodford Investment Management funds.

The Catalyst team at M&G has a presence in London, Singapore, New York and Mumbai and can invest in private credit, real and financial assets and private equity.