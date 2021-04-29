RWC's Nick Clay regains management of Quilter Investors Global Equity Value

Quilter Investors has appointed RWC Asset Management to manage its Global Equity Value fund, with Nick Clay and his team retaking leadership of the vehicle he once managed on behalf of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Clay managed the fund until April 2020 during his time with BNY Mellon boutique Newton Investment Management, which has been responsible for the vehicle's management since 2013.

Quilter Investors said the change means that investors "will once again benefit from the expertise offered by [Clay] and the team".

The fund will follow the same investment philosophy implemented by the RWC Global Income fund, and will see Andrew MacKirdy serve as co-portfolio manager, supported by analysts Robert Canepa-Anson and Colin Rutter.

RWC will seek to invest in companies trading at attractive valuations and typically paying a sustainable dividend above the broader market at the point of purchase.

Quilter Investors has also named RWC as a "Global Partner", a group of asset managers appointed by Quilter Investors to offer a broad range of strategies across different asset classes, sectors and geographies.

The fund features in the Old Mutual Wealth managed portfolio service, WealthSelect, run by Stuart Clark.

Quilter Investors Global Equity Value aims to achieve a combination of income and captial growth, and to outperform the MSCI All Countries World index, net of charges, over rolling five year periods

The fund has returned 19.5%, 33.6% and 67.8% over one, three and five years, respectively, according to FE fundinfo data. Its index has gained 33%, 44.6% and 100.6% over the same periods, respectively.

RWC head of European distribution Gary Tuffield described the appointment as "a great achievement for Nick Clay and his team, not least because of the rigorous research process Quilter Investors undergoes before partnering with new managers".

WealthSelect's Clark added: "We have known and worked with Nick and his team for a number of years and have a high conviction in their abilities and investment philosophy.

"We have been impressed by their start at RWC and are delighted to welcome the team back. We are also excited to work closely with RWC who have the right tools and structure in place to help us provide strong returns and diversification to investors."