Alexander Darwall's Devon Equity Management joins Group of Boutique Asset Managers

Alexander Darwall’s Devon Equity Management has joined the Group of Boutique Asset Managers (GBAM), a global network of managers that promote the value of boutique asset management.

Founded in 2019 by Darwall and former colleagues Richard Pavry and Luca Emo, Devon invests primarily in long-only European equities as the manager of European Opportunities Trust, which has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway since it was launched by Darwall more than 20 years ago.

Four managers have 'beaten Buffett' over the past two decades

Devon has also recently launched a Luxembourg SICAV comprising a European equities strategy and a long-only global equities strategy.

GBAM was established in 2013 as a "global network of like-minded, senior executives of independent management firms who have come together to improve their presence in international marketplaces" and is chaired by Skagen Funds CEO Tim Warrington.

The group aims to foster cooperation among its members, identify best practice in all aspects of asset management, improve understanding of operating in international markets, support its members by highlighting their expertise in chosen fields and provide a representative voice within the media.

Pavry said: "GBAM and its members share our values. The new perspectives we will gain through being an active participant in the GBAM community will be most helpful in the development of our business."

Research reveals 'boutique premium' within European asset management

Warrington added: "We are delighted to welcome Richard and his colleagues into the GBAM fold. The team at Devon have an impressive long term investment record which, together with their insights, will help further strengthen the Group's knowledge and understanding of international markets - particularly in Europe."