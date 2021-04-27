Baillie Gifford jumps to fourth place in Boring Money's ranking list

Baillie Gifford jumped from 15th to fourth in the latest Boring Money customer value ratings, making the Edinburgh-based asset manager the biggest climber on the list.

The value ratings, used by retail fund managers to inform their assessment of value reports, reveal the investment management firms most highly rated by their own customers.

Baillie Gifford and BMO Global Asset Management are the biggest climbers in the latest quarterly rankings, with BMO also rising from 16th to eighth.

Boring Money: Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford enter investor value top ten

Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay said: "Some brands are almost exclusively being judged on performance and their value rankings tend to be more volatile. For example, Lindsell Train has fallen from fourth place in 2019 to 16th today. Other brands have customers who value a broader suite of inputs than performance alone.

"Those managers with less confident investors who tend to place more emphasis on clarity, communication and brand, will typically see less fluctuation over time in investor value assessment."

Vanguard and HSBC Asset Management are the only providers to feature consistently in the top three since Boring Money's value tracking project launched in 2019.

"Interestingly, we are also able to identify an element of 'Grumpy Old Man' syndrome. Those firms with an older, more confident male investor audience tend to get more harshly judged when it comes to overall delivery of value," Mackay added.

"So in part, Baillie Gifford's ascendancy is not just about performance. Its relative increase also nods to a changing customer base which includes younger and less confident investors."

Boring Money: Asset managers 'marking own homework' after just 3% of funds not delivering value

According to Boring Money, the latest findings indicate that brands linked most closely with performance are more likely to experience the biggest swings in sentiment. Firms that depend more on factors such as cost and service see less variation in customer value scores.

Over the past two years, the research has also shown there to be a substantial time lag in relatively stronger or poorer performance translating into higher or lower value scores respectively.

The findings indicate it typically takes about six to 12 months to feed through into sentiment, Boring Money said.