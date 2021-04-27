Tesla becomes most-searched stock as tech giants benefit from lockdowns

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is among top five most searched for stocks by UK investors

Tesla is the most popular company to invest in, dominating searches into stocks and shares in 82 countries worldwide, followed by tech giants Amazon and Apple, according to new research.

A study by Money.co.uk revealed that the electric car manufacturer accounts for 15% of global searches into the stockmarket.

It also found that Amazon and Apple both dominate in 13 countries each, with the former making up nearly 13% of global stockmarket searches, while 12.2% of the searches were for the latter.

Money.co.uk used search volume data into stocks and shares to collate the top five companies each country is most interested in investing in, and found that the only difference between the top five most searched for investments between the UK and US is one company.

Amazon, Apple, Tesla, electric car maker Nio and Facebook are the top five most searched for stocks by UK investors, while investors in the US mostly searched for Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Nio and Microsoft.

The study found that in the UK, those who invested £1,000 into each of their five most searched for stocks in 2019 would have seen a 396.6% increase from investment, generating a return of £24,829.77.

However, by swapping out Facebook for Microsoft in line with the most searched for stocks among US investors, they would have seen a £25,336.68 return on investment, up 406.7% from 2019.

The research showed that the pandemic prompted increased interest in investing, with search volumes in stock prices up 57%.

Money.co.uk attributed this to the ability to save more money during the lockdowns, which otherwise might have been spent on holidays or hospitality.

Technology companies were a huge beneficiary of the move to working from home in 2020, and this is reflected in the acceleration in searches for technology and streaming services.

According to Money.co.uk, stock searches for video conferencing company Zoom rose 1,581% between February and March 2020, while the launch of Disney+ to rival Netflix resulted in a 236% increase in stock searches for Disney within the first two months of the pandemic.