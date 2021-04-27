Register now: Sustainable Investment Festival attracts stellar line-up of fund managers and industry leaders

Pictet's Jennifer Boscardin-Ching, Liontrust's Harriet Parker and Jupiter's Abbie Llewellyn-Waters will join us for the inaugural festival

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is excited to bring together a compelling line-up of some of the industry's top fund managers and senior figures from leading asset managers specialising in sustainable investing for our must-attend Sustainable Investment Festival in June.

The inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival is now open for registration and registered delegates will then be able to access all the sessions over the interactive four-day online event between 22 and 25 June, and on demand.

We are excited to be giving Investment Week readers unrivalled access to leading fund managers specialising in this area from more than 25 asset managers from across the industry in one place.

Our speakers are setting the agenda when it comes to sustainable investing and they will be sharing their insights on how this important sector is evolving and the key trends to look for in the months and years ahead.

The festival is also a great opportunity to hear how leading asset managers in this space are approaching sustainable investing across their wider fund ranges, as well as taking advantage of opportunities through specific funds and strategies.

Our delegates will also have the opportunity to really quiz the fund managers and industry experts during our interactive sessions to get the inside story on the big debates gripping our sector, as well as benefit from valuable networking opportunities.

Click here to register and to see the full agenda, including more information on our keynote speakers and breakout sessions.

Line-up for Investment Week-focused days

Day 1

Jennifer Boscardin-Ching Client portfolio manager - thematic equities, Pictet Asset Management

Jens Peers CEO and CIO, Mirova US

Rupert Welchman Co-manager UBAM - Positive Impact Equity fund

Andy Howard Global head of sustainable investment, ESG, Schroders

Navindu Katugampola Managing director and head of the sustainable investing team, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Speakers from Ninety One (to be confirmed)

Day 3

Stuart Dunbar Client service director, Baillie Gifford

Harriet Parker Investment Manager, Liontrust Sustainable Investment Team, Liontrust

Vicki Bakhshi Director and analyst at the responsible investment team, BMO Global Asset Management

Andy Clark Chief executive officer, EdenTree Investment Management

Charlie Thomas Chief investment officer, Edentree Investment Management

Bryan Carter Head of emerging market debt, HSBC Asset Management

Sam Grantham Investment manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Sarah Norris Investment manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Rebecca Myatt Portfolio manager, First Sentier Investors

Ken Van Weyenberg Senior client portfolio manager - thematic global equity, Candriam

Abbie Llewellyn-Waters Head of sustainable investing and fund manager, Jupiter Asset Management

Alex Funk CIO of Schroder Investment Solutions

David Harrison Manager of the Rathbone Global Sustainability fund

Day 4

Michael Viehs Head of ESG integration, Federated Hermes

Vincent Dure Portfolio manager - equities, Fidelity International

Martin Todd Lead portfolio manager - sustainable Europe, Federated Hermes

Mike Fox Head of UK sustainable investments, Royal London Asset Management

Ian Simm CEO, Impax AM