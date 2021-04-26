Ex-M&G CEO McLintock named Investor Forum chairman

Michael McLintock, the former CEO of M&G, has been named chairman of the Investor Forum, the lobbying group which represents shareholders managing £20bn in assets.

McLintock will serve as a non-executive director from 1 May, and will take over as chairman from Simon Fraser in October.

He was chief executive of M&G for 19 years and is currently chairman of both Associated British Foods and the Grosvenor Group.

McLintock will replace Fraser who, along with executive director Andy Griffiths, founded the Investor Forum in 2014 following The Kay Review of UK equity markets and long-term decision making.

Fraser said: "It has been an honour to help build the Investor Forum's unique platform. Over the past seven years, we have seen tremendous growth in stewardship and engagement, which are now seen as critical responsibilities for investors. I have no doubt that Michael's wide-ranging experience will help guide the Investor Forum in delivering further impact."

During Fraser's tenure, more than 50 asset managers and asset owners have become members of the Investor Forum, which together represent around 33% of the FTSE All Share market capitalisation.

It has been involved in more than 40 major collective engagements with UK companies, and has expanded its activities to include work on a widening range of ESG issues.

McLintock added: "I look forward to working with Andy and his team in building on the excellent progress the Investor Forum has made under Simon's chairmanship."

Griffiths commented: "Under Simon's inspirational leadership, the Investor Forum has created an important track record of successful collective engagement, and we will very much miss his wise counsel.

"We are delighted that Michael has agreed to chair the board and look forward to working with him to deliver tangible benefits from collective engagement for shareholders."