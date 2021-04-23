Boe Pahari leaves AMP Capital seven months after resignation as CEO

Former CEO of AMP Capital Boe Pahari, who resigned from the top role following misconduct charges, is now set to leave the business entirely.

In September 2020, Pahari resigned after only two months as chief executive after a 2017 employee complaint made against him by female colleague re-emerged.

AMP Capital CEO steps down after two months following misconduct charges

He stepped down from the role to resume working in his previous role as global head of infrastructure equity and north west region for AMP Capital but has now decided to leave the firm.

In a statement, AMP said Pahari will work closely with the infrastructure equity leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

The news of his departure was contained within a release announcing that Australian parent firm AMP is pursing a demerger of AMP Capital's private markets business of infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt and real estate, for which Pahari had been responsible.

Initially, the parent company had sought to sell the private markets business to Ares Management Corporation but has since decided it would demerge the operations instead.

AMP is targeting an H1 2022 demerger, which would see the private markets operations carved off and listed as a new entity.

Current chair of AMP Capital Michael Sammells is set to take on the role of interim chair of the new firm's board, while David Atkin will continue to lead the private markets business on an operational basis.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton said: "Through our review, we assessed the alternatives of a sale or separation for Private Markets and found both options would support the acceleration of growth in the business. We have had substantial and constructive discussions with Ares regarding a sale, however, we have not been able to reach an agreement that would deliver appropriate value for our shareholders.

"The board has therefore concluded a demerger provides investors with the strongest value outcome, creating two more focused entities, with the agility to pursue new growth opportunities in their respective markets. We will now accelerate our demerger planning, building on the preliminary work already undertaken."