Experts warn of further defaults as CCC bond yields reach all-time lows

Valuations across the low end of the high-yield market are now stretched, some managers argue

Current valuations among high-yield bonds leave "little margin for error" despite the fact there are "still some defaults to come", according to several investment professionals, who warn markets have become complacent as economies reopen and central banks remain accommodative.

The urge for caution follows data from Bloomberg and the ICE BoA index published last Monday (19 April), which found that CCC-rated bond yields have hit a record low of 8%.

"Covid is far from over - just look at the horrible statistics coming out of India and Brazil at the moment," FundCalibre's Darius McDermott said.

"I think there are still some defaults to come."

Fraser Lundie, head of credit at Federated Hermes, agreed that valuations across the low end of the high-yield market are now stretched, implying "very low default rates and very little in the way of room for error".

"We do note an improvement in global economic conditions and the tailwinds from the $1.9trn US stimulus bill, together with the gaining momentum on the vaccine roll-out, but [we] prefer value in higher quality companies given the still high degree of uncertainty," he said.

Intervention from central banks has contributed towards the fall in bond yields, according to BMO GAM's Kelly Prior, who said the global hunt for yield is "as ferocious as ever" given new relief packages from central banks during the pandemic that have served to "prop up economies

and companies".

"The complacent argument is: why do we need to be compensated for risks that have yet to materialise in size? Income is needed and this is one of the few places that it can be found," she added.

Jon Mawby, manager of the Pictet Strategic Credit fund and head of investment grade credit at Pictet Asset Management, agreed, adding: "These movements are a reflection of the continued zombification of the real economy, a phenomenon driven by the past 40 years of counter cyclical monetary policies."

That said, Lundie pointed out the CCC segment of the fixed income space is an "increasingly small portion of the overall market".

"As a result of the Covid crisis, the credit quality within the global high-yield market is currently much higher than during previous drawdowns," he noted.

"The number of fallen angels, coupled with the fact more leveraged financing has taken place in the loans market, means the average credit rating of the high-yield market has improved and now stands at BB."

Prior added many companies have been downgraded due to the change in economic environment "but are ultimately seen as default remote as this is perceived as temporary given the boom that is predicted shortly".

On the flipside, however, McDermott said "some things have already rallied further than they perhaps should have done".

"Cruise companies, for example - when there are still no cruises. Compass Group - which outsources office canteens - when few people are back in the office yet. But both scenarios are arguably already priced in."

"The widely quoted Charles ‘Chuck' Prince quote in 2007 that ‘as long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance' seems to echo today in terms of the actions of many investors," Mawby concluded. "Personally; at these levels, I would rather sit this one out."

James Yardley, senior research analyst at Chelsea Financial Services, added it is a "sign of the strange times we are in".

"QE and fiscal stimulus means there is a lot of money sloshing around," he said. "Asset prices everywhere have vastly inflated and CCCs are no exception. Arguably everything from classic cars to Pokémon cards is in a bubble, but you have to invest in something."