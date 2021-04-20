MSCI: Asset managers must engage on net zero to avoid 'climate catastrophe'

The MSCI ACWI index is on track to see current annual emissions of 11.2 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) balloon to 16.8 gigatons by 2050.

Index provider MSCI has urged asset managers to use their voting rights and direct engagement with companies to urge them to align with net zero targets in efforts to help avert a “climate catastrophe”.

MSCI analysis reveals that the MSCI ACWI index, which represents roughly 9,000 global stocks and a market value of more than $70trn, is on track to see current annual emissions of 11.2 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) balloon to 16.8 gigatons CO2e by 2050.

Its report published on Tuesday (20 April), The Role of Capital in the Net ero Revolution, estimated that this current trajectory would lead to a planet that is 3.5˚C warmer by the end of the century, demonstrating "the tremendous challenge in reaching net zero and the urgency to act now".

MSCI added that addressing climate change "will require the largest reconstruction of the global economy since the industrial revolution", and urged capital markets participants to be "a powerful and positive force to urgently drive the systemic transformation needed to avert climate catastrophe".

In addition to effective use of engagement and voting rights, MSCI said asset managers must "support owners of capital by building expertise to fund clean energy", and develop risk management and reporting expertise in accordance with the guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

For asset owners, such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and endowments, MSCI said they must "reallocate capital to less emission intensive investments and to green solutions aligned with accepted warming scenarios".

In addition, they should target a year-on-year decarbonisation of portfolios that allows for a reduction in the world's total emissions by 10% a year, and transition to a policy benchmark to help portfolios move towards net zero.

MSCI said banks should support businesses with capital "to invent and scale clean energy"; and drive developments in corporate lending, corporate debt and equity issuance linking terms of capital to net zero objectives.

For public companies, MSCI urged the use of emissions targets to reach net zero no later than 2050, as well as "articulate, credible and specific strategies" to achieve these reductions.

Companies should also incorporate best practices when reporting and disclosing data and initiatives undertaken, MSCI added.

Going forward MSCI will the MSCI ACWI IMI net zero Tracker on quarterly-basis, indicating the aggregate temperature alignment of MSCI ACWI IMI with a 1.5˚C trajectory, as well as highlighting companies and sectors that have made the greatest progress towards net zero and identifying the world's laggards.

Chair and CEO of MSCI Henry Fernandez said: "On the current trajectory, MSCI ACWI IMI will be scarcely greener in 2050 than in 2020, with an estimated 80% of companies exceeding the emissions budget needed to be well below 2.0˚C[5]. This is not a path to net zero.

"Capital markets are an essential and critical force to drive the transition to net zero with concerted action from all participants, ranging from a reallocation of capital by asset owners, to effective channelling of funds by asset managers and banks to greener investments and innovation, alongside the commitment of companies."