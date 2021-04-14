UK hedge fund managers' confidence levels up 60% since Q4 2020

Confidence among UK-based hedge fund managers has increased by 60% during Q1 2021 compared to Q4 last year, according to AIMA’s Hedge Fund Confidence Index (HFCI).

HFCI, which comprises 300 hedge funds from across the globe amounting to approximately $1trn of assets under management, also found that more than 90% of participants cited a positive confidence measure.

When participating in the index, managers were asked to consider their ability to raise capital, generate revenue and manage costs, as well as the overall performance of their funds.

The results show a 40% increase in confidence globally compared to Q4 last year, when there was a wide dispersion between confidence scores.

Positivity across hedge funds was broadly aligned over the last quarter, according to the HFCI, with North American-based hedge funds expressing the highest level of confidence at a positive rating of 20 (scores taken into account range between -49 and +49).

Meanwhile, the confidence of hedge funds domiciled in the EMEA and APAC regions increased by 70% and 58% from Q4 last year, while the UK saw an uptick of 60%.

When dividing the hedge funds into two size groups, the HFCI found that funds with more than $1bn under management - which account for 54% of the index - scored 19 in terms of confidence, while their counterparts below $1bn scored 17.

Long/short equity funds, event-driven funds, CTAs and Managed Futures funds scored highest in terms of confidence levels, while long/short equity funds achieved the best returns on average over the quarter.

Sector specialist strategies and event-driven funds also fared well, with the latter bolstered by merger arbitrage and special situations vehicles that have benefitted from an increase in M&A and more market-based activity, according to AIMA.

"The continued strong performance by the industry has not gone unnoticed by investors," the firm said. "The strong investor sentiment highlighted in the Q4 2020 confidence index has translated to the industry reporting an estimated $24bn in net inflows in the first two months of this year making it the best two months start since 2014.

"Increasingly investors are looking to the qualities of hedge funds to best manage any downside risk from market volatility and deliver on performance better than most asset classes."

It added that, in "a further boon to industry prospects", investors are turning to hedge funds as a replacement for low-yielding fixed income funds.

"Hedge funds appear to be riding a wave of optimism sweeping the globe as it moves closer to exiting the pandemic," AIMA's report continued.

"Further reasons for the industry to be cheerful include appetite among investors being some the strongest witnessed in several years with both increased allocation from existing investors, while the pipeline for new fund launches remains resilient amid a strong tailwind of performance."