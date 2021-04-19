RLAM's Rutter: 'Treasure trove' of neglected and boring stocks is exciting for stockpickers

Today's market environment is the "most exciting time" in Peter Rutter's 20-year career in terms of investment opportunities, according to the head of equities at Royal London Asset Management, who said sweeping, sentiment-driven market moves have unearthed a swathe of attractively-valued stocks.

"We have seen massive style rotations, swelling markets and huge elements of narratives swirling through markets from retail investors," he said.

"These factors create a choppy sea, and within that are individual stock opportunities, the likes of which we have not seen in a very long time."

'Enormous' valuation dispersions make UK attractive hunting ground for stock pickers

Rutter added that, "away from the glossy headline of Tesla and big US growth stocks," there is a "treasure trove of neglected and boring stocks" outside of the mainstream market narrative.

One example within the manager's £2.9bn Global Equity Diversified portfolio is Japanese company Sanwa, which makes shutters for warehouses.

"It has an exceptionally stable historic earnings and cash flow profile, it has the dominant market share of shutters in Japan and a leading share globally," he explained.

"Unless Elon Musk invents some sort of light force field powered by solar rays, we are making the bold prediction that shutters will still probably be around in the next five, ten and 20 years as an investment.

"It is a value-add facility - people cannot just go to B&Q and pick up shutters, it is a bespoke piece of work and no two shutters are the same. Also, if they break, they need to be maintained."

Another so-called "boring" stock Rutter likes is a Korean bank, which is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4x but is growing its earnings and is "healthier than most Western banks," according to Rutter.

"Shopify is on 70x earnings, and a Korean bank is on 4x earnings. That is not to say Shopify is not a wonderful

stock, but it is a big gap to fill," he reasoned.

"Narratives weaving their way through markets tend to be 80% correct. For us, the golden opportunities are in that 20% that get thrown out with the bathwater or missed because the narrative cannot catch up."