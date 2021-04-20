Oliver Brown: The post-pandemic fundraisers keeping us busy

Online retailers that have been expanding their balance sheets during the throes of the pandemic are likely to remain high-growth investment opportunities, according to co-manager of the MFM UK Primary Opportunities fund Oliver Brown, who expects 2021 to be "an even bigger year" for fund raising and IPOs than last year.

While the bulk of 2020 saw companies raising cash to repair their balance sheets due to the pandemic-induced recession, Brown said that towards the end of last year - and during the beginning of this year - an increasing number of companies entered the primary market to grow their businesses because they "had not suffered as much as they thought they would".

"There is a view that individuals' shopping habits have changed permanently, or at least, they will do much more of their shopping online than they ever used to," the manager explained.

"Some people will think to themselves, 'why wasn't I doing this before?' as it saves time."

This applies to new portfolio holding Ocado, which raised money last year. Online card company Moonpig also floated at the beginning of 2021, which Brown pointed out was already growing quickly before the pandemic.

"The question is: to what extent are people's habits going to fall into step? How many cards will be purchased at train stations while travelling to work, for example, after the pandemic?" Brown questioned.

"Moonpig actually forecast that their sales might dip a bit this year relative to last year and then recover after that.

"We do not know the answer in terms of to what extent people's consumption habits will change, but I am almost certain the pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping."

Another purchase has been online wine delivery firm Virgin Wines, which the manager said saw its sales double during the pandemic as people's alcohol consumption increased and they were unable to frequent the pub.

"Some of these sales are likely to remain in place after lockdown, and its subscription-based model certainly helps that," he added.

That said, Brown has participated in JD Wetherspoon's fund raising because it has "a loyal customer base and offers good value for money".

"When the pandemic hit, we had negligible exposure to travel and leisure stocks. But importantly, they were not fundraising prior to the pandemic," he reasoned.

Alongside firms looking to expand their balance sheets, Brown has also bought into firms that "practically closed" last year including SSP Group, easyJet, Hollywood Bowl and Whitbread - the latter of which he expects to have a "barnstorming summer" as families are forced to take staycations.

"We certainly did not want companies that would continue to struggle. A good example would be anything to do with high street retailers, which have been suffering structurally prior to the pandemic," he explained.

"But people are not going to want to be stuck in their homes forever and a day. They are going to want to take the family out and treat themselves to relatively affordable luxuries."

Over the last year, MFM UK Primary Opportunities has returned 42.1% compared to its average peer and FTSE All-Share benchmark's respective returns of 35.8% and 25.5%, according to data from FE fundinfo.