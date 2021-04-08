Incisive Media welcomes Schroders as multi-channel sponsor of the Sustainable Investment Festival

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is pleased to announce that Schroders are the multi-channel sponsor of its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in June, working with us over all four days of the event to engage with the audiences of IW as well as our sister titles Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions.

Schroders will be running interactive sessions, roundtables and interviews throughout the Festival, as well as having a team of sustainable investment experts on hand to answer questions and share insights.

Registration is now open for the Sustainable Investment Festival which will run online from 22 to 25 June and will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.

Commenting on Schroders' sponsorship, managing director of Incisive Media's Financial Services Division Kevin Sinclair said: "We have worked with Schroders on a number of events across our brands in the past and are delighted that they are a multi-channel sponsor for our first Sustainable Investment Festival.

"It is great to have Schroders working with us on this exciting new event as their expertise in sustainable investing and knowledge of our different audiences will really contribute towards the success of the Festival."

James Rainbow, head of UK distribution and Latin America at Schroders, said: "Over the past 12 months we honoured our pledge to integrate sustainability measurements across our investment processes and went further, building tools to assess the impact, both positive and negative of the companies in which we invest on behalf of our clients.

"2021 is an exciting year for further growth and development, as such we are pleased to support Incisive Media's first Sustainable Festival to facilitate the exchange of ESG best practice and meaningful engagement with the industry on a broad range of Sustainability related issues."

During this fully interactive event, our keynote speakers, presenters and panellists will be tackling the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identifying opportunities across asset classes, as well as offering guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

Click here for more information about the Festival and to register.