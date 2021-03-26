AssetCo seeks AIM capital raise as Gilbert named chairman

Martin Gilbert is set to be named chairman of AssetCo as the business looks to raise capital on the AIM sub-market of the London Stock Exchange, with the intention of engaging in further merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, amid an “active pipeline” of asset and wealth management targets.

A 15 April general meeting will see investors confirm Gilbert's appointment as chairman, as well as that of former global head of private markets at Standard Life Aberdeen Peter McKellar as deputy chairman and Tudor Davies as non-executive director.

In a statement published this morning (26 March), AssetCo confirmed it would see shareholder approval to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an amount equal to 100% of the existing share capital. This would enable the firm to raise cash to execute its new strategy of making strategic acquisitions and developing the business, while "widening and strengthening" its shareholder base.

In February, AssetCo doubled its stake in financial services firm River & Mercantile in its first step in a pivot to developing an asset and wealth management business. In aggregate, the Company now has a 5.85% shareholding in River and Mercantile Group PLC.

Previously the holding company had provided outsourced management and resource services, including personnel, training and equipment, to the fire and emergency services in the Middle East.

Gilbert bought a £3m stake in AssetCo in January, while the multi-asset he chairs, Toscafund Asset Management, took a further 12% position, with other associates holding 4.2% of the firm.

AssetCo said it was also looking to hire a chief executive as well "senior individuals from across the asset and wealth management sector" as it completes acquisitions and manages activities in the sector.

"It is likely that some of these individuals may be promoted to the board as the business develops," it added.

In order to "reward, incentivise and retain" that talent, the board is proposing a bonus scheme, which will see the creation of a yearly pool of assets equivalent to 20% of the growth in total shareholder value including dividends. This will be allocated to the executive directors and senior management by the remuneration committee.

Participants will receive one third of their allocation in cash at the end of the performance period, with the rest received in ordinary shares deferred over a five year period.

"[This] will allow the company to attract senior executive talent and that the key metric of total shareholder return is aligned with, and will support the growth in returns for, shareholders," the board said.

The closed 15 April meeting will seek approval for an application to the London Stock Exchange for its existing ordinary shares to be readmitted to trading on AIM, with readmission expected to become effective at 8am the next day.

AssetCo's board explained that this will "enable the company to raise cash to execute the new strategy of making strategic acquisitions and developing the business, while widening and strengthening the company's shareholder base".

Davies added: "There have been challenges in developing an overseas business in the Middle East, and the board decided it was appropriate to review the structure and future strategy of the company.

"This led to a tender offer to buy back 50% of the share capital at a cost of £26.9m, followed by the proposal to utilise the AssetCo platform to build an exciting asset and wealth management business."

The board's proposals appear likely to pass owing to the make-up of its current investor base.

Its directors, together with other shareholders including Harwood Capital, Harwood Capital Management (Gibraltar), funds managed by Toscafund and Cadoc, all intend to vote in favour, according to the board. In aggregate, these shareholders represent approximately 58.9% of the existing ordinary shares.

Investment pipeline

The update to the stock exchange also gave further clues as to the type of asset and wealth businesses the firm may target in its M&A push.

AssetCo said it would focus on making strategic acquisitions and "building organic activities" in areas of the asset and wealth management sector "where the directors believe structural shifts have the potential to deliver exceptional growth opportunities".

"This could include strategic acquisitions of undervalued asset and wealth management businesses which have core capabilities that play to these structural shifts, and where active management can unlock value," it added.

"The directors are examining a number of other opportunities and have an active pipeline. Such opportunities include the acquisition of existing and new asset management businesses, as well as organically growing investment management capabilities through lateral hires and winning new contract."

In a recent interview with Investment Week, Gilbert outlined his approach: "I love setting businesses up and growing businesses. I'm not so good at running them but I got by for enough years so I learned a bit about running them. So it is seeing what opportunities exist.

"I am basically an M&A guy, I suppose, in the asset management business, built largely by mergers and acquisitions, so a bit of that but very much at the small end.

"I see the opportunities in private markets and I am trying to give the retail investor or the end customer more access to private markets than they have at the moment.

"Up until now, it has largely been the domain of institutional investors and the end consumers have sat by watching institutions being able to buy these assets."