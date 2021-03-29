BlueBay's Riley: Federal Reserve intervention is enough to keep credit markets open

The credibility of the Federal Reserve is such that the appearance of action from the US central bank alone was powerful enough to keep credit markets open during the pandemic-induced market downturn, according to BlueBay Asset Management's chief investment strategist David Riley.

"It speaks to the credibility of the Fed that so long as they have a tool in place and they have a stated aim, that it is powerful enough to ensure the capital and credit markets remained open during the crisis," he explained.

"The Fed actually spent hardly any money under the credit facilities it set up."

The fallen angel opportunity as previously strong credits suffer

Severe restraints on access to credit, particularly for the "riskiest companies", is a typical expectation of a recession and credit downturn.

But Riley noted on this occasion, the US high yield market instead saw a record year for issuance, allowing "companies to go out and borrow to cover the shortfalls in revenue and cashflow".

This resulted in a much lower level of credit defaults than Riley anticipated: "If you had told me we were going to have the most severe recession, at least in terms of initial decline and output, in modern history, then I would have told you that we would have double-digit default rates.

"In Europe, we did not get above 3%-4% and the US is currently running at about 7%-8% in the high yield market on a trailing 12-month basis.

"If you strip out the energy sector, which also saw the collapse in oil prices, the default rate has been running at about 5%."

While this was a "meaningful pick-up in defaults relative to pre-pandemic levels", the central bank interventions prevented "the kind of liquidity crunch that otherwise would have tipped a lot of companies into default".

Despite the ending of the credit facilities, and slow withdrawal of government schemes such as furlough and loan guarantees, Riley argued there is unlikely to be a second wave of defaults.

But he added that "if needed, [the credit facilities] can be reactivated very quickly as the infrastructure is in place".