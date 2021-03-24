FCA boosts measures to encourage whistleblowers with 'In confidence, with confidence' campaign

Whistleblowers that report to the FCA will have a dedicated case manager

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has bolstered its internal resources and launched a new campaign, in efforts to encourage more whistleblowers to come forward and report potential wrongdoing.

Its new campaign, ‘In confidence, with confidence', seeks to remind individuals of the confidentiality and protection they receive if they come forward with information.

Some global market regulators, such as those in the US, offer incentives for whistleblowers to come forward, with the SEC and CFTC offering 10% to 30% of assets recovered by subsequent enforcement action if the amount exceeds $1m.

Such incentives are not offered by the FCA, which has instead been investing in increased resourcing to support whistleblower interaction, including increasing the headcount on its whistleblowing team.

In October last year, industry group Transparency Task Force published an FCA "wishlist", which included a request for the regulator to "publicly reaffirm and make effective [its] commitment to protect whistleblowers".

The FCA has introduced a mandatory e-learning module for all staff, to help identify potential whistleblowers and make sure any intelligence received by the regulator is dealt with correctly and that identities are protected.

Its website has been updated to provide more comprehensive information for potential whistleblowers and the whistleblowing team are developing a confidential web form, which increase the ways in which whistleblowers can make disclosures to them.

The FCA has also produced a "digital toolkit" for industry bodies, consumer groups and whistleblowing groups to encourage individuals to have confidence to step forward.

Its whistleblowing rules require firms to have effective arrangements in place for employees to raise concerns, and to guarantee these concerns are handled appropriately and confidentially.

Whistleblowers that report to the FCA will have a dedicated case manager, whom they can meet with to discuss their concerns and can receive optional regular updates throughout the investigation.

Executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA Mark Steward said: "We want all whistleblowers to feel welcomed by us and to feel safe because of us.

"We listen to all whistleblowers and, if they shine a light on serious misconduct, we want to make sure we act responsibly. When whistleblowing works well it helps consumers, markets and firms and keeps everyone safe and that is our aim."