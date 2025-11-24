EdenTree to apply Sustainability Focus SDR label to remaining unlabelled funds

Only fund house with fully labelled range

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

EdenTree Investment Management is set to apply the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label to its remaining seven unlabelled funds to become the only UK fund house with a fully labelled product range.

