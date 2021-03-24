Tavistock Investments rebuffs takeover bid from TEAM

The board of Tavistock Investments has "unequivocally rejected" a takeover bid from fellow AIM-listed stock TEAM, after it said the firm had "significantly undervalued Tavistock and its standalone prospects".

TEAM, which owns TEAM Asset Management, approached Tavistock with an offer on 11 March and announced yesterday (23 March) that it was "seeking to engage with Tavistock shareholders to discuss the merits of a possible offer to acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued ordinary share capital of Tavistock".

iM Global Partner to build wealth management credentials with US boutique acquisition

In a statement issued this morning, however, Tavistock's board said TEAM "omitted to mention" that the proposed terms of the initial approach were one TEAM share for every 45 Tavistock shares.

"Based on the prevailing share prices at the time, [this] equated to 2.00p per Tavistock share, a zero per cent premium to the prevailing Tavistock share price," it said.

"The board unequivocally rejected the original approach on 15 March 2021 on the basis that it significantly undervalued Tavistock and its standalone prospects."

Tavistock's board argued that TEAM only floated onto the AIM market on 8 March and has a "negligible track record of successfully acquiring and integrating businesses to create a larger group".

It also said TEAM "has approximately 16.56 million shares in issue, very few of which have been traded since it joined AIM", adding: "The shares can thus be considered illiquid."

Overall, Tavistock said it rejected the proposed offer on valuation grounds, because of "strategic rationale" and concerns regarding shareholder value.

"The board believes that a sum of the parts valuation of the Tavistock businesses, based upon industry standard matrices, would demonstrate that the true value of the company is several times higher than its current market capitalisation," it continued.

"The board does not believe there to be any commercial logic or sufficient operational synergies that would justify a combination of the two businesses."

Tavistock added that it does not consider a "paper-only offer made using illiquid shares, [which] would represent over 50% of the offeror's then-enlarged issued share capital, is credible or warrants further consideration".

Tavistock's board has advised shareholders not to take action.

"There can be no certainty that TEAM's proposal will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made," it added.

"A further announcement will be made when appropriate."