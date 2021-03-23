Matthews Asia brings innovation fund to UK investors

Matthews Asia has opened its innovation strategy to UK and European investors, following a growth in client demand.

Matthews Asia Innovators fund targets companies across Asia, excluding Japan, which capitalise on structural growth trends and large addressable markets across the region.

While the fund is benchmark agnostic and utilises an all-cap portfolio, lead manager Michael Oh told Investment Week the high conviction portfolio of 30-50 companies tends to find opportunities in the $5bn-$50bn market cap range, with these holdings having the potential to surpass $100bn in market capitalisation.

Oh identified five broad types of innovation across the region, including business model, product and services, business strategy, marketing and organisational design.

The fund, which will be available for a maximum ongoing charges figure of 0.9%, has returned 124.1%, 24.4% and 24.2% over one, three and five years respectively, according to Morningtar data.

Its MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan benchmark has returned 55.8%, 15.8% and 9.5% over the same periods respectively.

Oh said: "We believe Asia represents a significant opportunity for investors seeking innovative companies that offer the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

"Asia as a region now has three key essentials for innovation: a large addressable market size, entrepreneurs and abundant human capital, and a vibrant venture capital industry. This means that there is now an entire ecosystem of innovative growth companies for investors to invest in as they turn their attention to Asia."

Jonathan Schuman, global head of sales and client service at Matthews Asia, added: "The strategy behind the Asia Innovative Growth fund has been a highly successful approach for investing in growth companies in Asia since 1999, and it is an approach that we believe will enable us to identify attractive growth companies in an innovation-inspired world.

"The fund provides exposure to structural trends that have caught the attention of global investors including: health care; education; fintech; internet services; and online entertainment."