Hargreaves Lansdown hires new head of government affairs

Hargreaves Lansdown has hired Anne Fairweather as its new head of government affairs and public policy.

In her new role, Fairweather will campaign to improve public policy and regulation on behalf of savers and investors.

She joins from Nationwide, where she led the firm's Brexit preparation as part of her role as a senior member of the policy and public affairs team.

Hargreaves Lansdown hires BBC journalist Susannah Streeter as senior analyst

She has also held roles across financial services, including positions with the CBI, NEST and the British Bankers' Association.

Chris Hill, chief executive of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "We interact with our clients millions of times each year, giving us valuable insight into how public policy and regulation should evolve to benefit savers and investors.

"Anne brings considerable campaigning experience and a strong network in the financial services sector, which I see as vital to Hargreaves Lansdown championing the needs of people who are saving for their financial future."

Fairweather added: "I am excited to be joining Hargreaves Lansdown at this time. As we move out of lockdown, we will bring insights from our clients to support the Government's plans to build back better and ensure greater financial resilience.

"Post-Brexit there is also the opportunity to shape regulation to better suit UK consumers' needs."