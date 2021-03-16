Gold industry 'continues to drag its feet' on human rights abuses

Global Witness has rebuffed London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) response to its open letter, accusing the gold industry of "dragging its feet" on human rights issues.

Commenting on LBMA's response to its open letter accusing the body of failing to protect human rights in its supply chain, a spokesperson for Global Witness said it was "disappointed" with the "generic response" to its studies which demonstrate issues within the Responsible Sourcing Programme on a "very granular level".

"LBMA still refuses to comment on our finding that an LBMA refiner sourced gold from a company that was linked to conflict gold," a spokesperson said.

"LBMA should admit that its Responsible Sourcing Programme is either not aligned to the OECD Guidance or that the refiner has not been correctly assessed - and detail appropriate steps to address these issues including considering sanctions against the refiner in question."

They added it is "not acceptable" for the LBMA standard to be unaligned to "basic elements" of OECD guidance after almost a decade.

"Unfortunately it seems that the gold industry is highly dynamic when there are opportunities to make profit but continues to drag its feet when it comes to protect human lives and wellbeing."

LBMA declined to comment.