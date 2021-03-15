Lombard Odier IM hires Raj Davé to launch special situations strategy

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) has bolstered its 1798 Alternatives team as it prepares to launch a special situations strategy.

Raj Davé will report to CIO of 1798 Alternatives Christophe Khaw, and has joined the firm to launch a strategy targeting opportunities across the event-driven and special situations universe.

Lombard Odier launches Natural Capital strategy in partnership with Circular Bioeconomy Alliance

The strategy will focus on the "flexible allocation of capital throughout the capital structure", while seeking to produce positive returns with a low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets.

Based in New York, Davé brings over 20 years' experience across high yield, distressed and event-driven markets, most recently at Sandell Asset Management, where he managed its Credit Opportunities Strategy for seven years.

He has also held roles with Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Credit Suisse.

The hire follows recent appointments of Peter Pulkkinen and Rhys Marsh in February 2021, as the firm continues to build its private credit offering.

Kempen launches Diversified Distressed Debt Pool for alternatives range

Jean-Pascal Porcherot, CEO of 1798 Alternative, LOIM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Raj, Peter and Rhys to LOIM. Their credibility, track record and strong cultural fit are highly valuable, as we continue to expand our offering of sophisticated, differentiated strategies to deliver strong returns for investors.

"1798 Alternatives is entering an important phase in its history, benefitting from the alignment of our investing model with Lombard Odier's broader focus on sustainability and the net-zero carbon transition.

"We are excited to seek opportunities that deliver solid performance for clients, while also helping to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy."