CFA Institute launches ESG investing certificate for professionals across the globe

The CFA Institute is launching a certificate in ESG investing for finance professionals who want to bolster their environmental, social and governance credentials.

The CFA Institute's ESG certificate, which was initially developed by the CFA Society of the UK, will be available globally. It requires candidates to complete 130 hours of self-directed study and pass an exam lasting two hours and 20 minutes.

Candidates have one year to sit the exam after registration, and there are no formal entry requirements. On successful completion of the exam, candidates will be awarded a certificate.

The cost, which covers the exam and online learning, is $665 and candidates can claim 20 CE credits upon passing the exam.

With 76% of institutional investors and 69% of retail investors declaring an interest in ESG according to a CFA Institute survey, the certificate will enable the industry to evolve by placing sustainable practices at the forefront of investment considerations, ultimately contributing to more holistic financial analysis.

Margaret Franklin, CFA, president and CEO of CFA Institute, said: "We are seeing a real acceleration of interest in ESG investing - a major development that will shape the future of finance - while increased demand from clients and investment management firms has fuelled the need for education.

"This certificate is the first of its kind to be made available globally, and will equip practitioners with foundational knowledge and competencies, enabling them to better serve the needs of their clients and contribute to building trust within the industry."

The certificate is designed to meet the needs of practitioners in investment roles who want to learn how to analyse and integrate material ESG factors into their daily investment analysis practice.

It is also suitable for anyone looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues in functions such as sales and distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advice, consulting and risk.

The certificate in ESG Investing was developed by CFA Society of the United Kingdom in consultation with leading firms and is recognised by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).