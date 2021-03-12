UBS AM launches 'strict' ESG ETF for S&P 500

UBS Asset Management has launched an ETF offering investors access to the S&P 500 filtered through a “strict” ESG criteria.

The UBS ETF S&P 500 ESG Elite UCITS ETF tracks the S&P 500 ESG Elite index, which is comprised of companies with best-in-class ESG scores, around 25% of the index's market capitalisation.

It also excludes firms involved in tobacco, alcohol, GMO, gambling, adult entertainment, controversial and military weapons, small arms, predatory lending, nuclear power, fossil fuels and companies which violate the UN Global Compact.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, the ESG Elite index offers a 40% reduction in carbon footprint compared to the S&P 500, and a 57% improvement in the overall S&P DJI ESG score.

It is available to investors to a total expense ratio of 0.2%, although the USD share class is slightly cheaper at 0.15%.

Clemens Reuter, global head of ETF and index fund client coverage at UBS AM, said: "This new ETF is intended for investors looking for a strong sustainability profile based on the S&P 500 index universe, which is the largest and most important equity index in the world.

"The UBS ETF S&P 500 ESG Elite UCITS ETF enables investors to take the next step in their sustainable journey and achieve more impact through their investments. As a market leader in sustainability ETFs, our ambition is to meet the demands of all types of ESG investors."

Reid Steadman, global head of ESG indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, added: "We are very pleased to continue working with UBS Asset Management in expanding the S&P 500 ESG index ecosystem. Through our innovative indices, investors will be able to access investments that help build a sustainable future and meet the expectations of an evolving market."