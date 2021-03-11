Janus Henderson's Page joins GAM as head of marketing and client experience

GAM Investments has hired Rob Page as head of marketing and client experience in London.

Page, who joins GAM's senior leadership team, will be responsible for leading the marketing team and the client experience strategy for GAM.

He will work closely with the sales, product and distribution teams to drive marketing initiatives, support GAM's sales efforts globally, and "further enhance the client experience," GAM said.

Reporting to global head of distribution Jeremy Roberts and working alongside global head of solutions Jill Barber, Page will join the firm on 22 March.

With more than 25 years' experience in marketing roles, Page was most recently chief marketing officer at Janus Henderson. He has also held senior marketing roles at Hermes Fund Managers, Ardevora Asset Management and Liontrust Asset Management.

Roberts said Page "has an excellent reputation across the industry and a demonstrable track record of leading marketing teams and driving strategy".

He added: "He will be an important addition to the team as we seek to provide the investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking to protect and enhance our clients' financial future."