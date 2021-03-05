Renewables Infrastructure Group to issue 600 million new shares to fund investment pipeline

Existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for one new ordinary share for every ten ordinary shares held

Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) is to issue up to 600 million shares at 123p each, with the trust ready to deploy new funds into a pipeline of potential investments.

Funds raised though the 12-month programme will also be used to finance the trust's outstanding commitments and to repay debt drawn under its revolving credit facility in acquiring assets.

The company currently has £65m of drawings under its £500 million revolving credit facility, and, as at 4 March 2021, has outstanding commitments of £392m with regard to a number of investments, £313m of which is expected to fall due before 30 June 2021

In a statement to investors, the board of TRIG highlighted "increasing electrification of the energy system" and the build-out of renewables capabilities, which are "at the core of recent policy developments such as the EU's New Green Deal and the UK's 2020 Energy White Paper".

TRIG's portfolio currently comprises 47 wind farms, 28 solar parks, one battery storage facility and one mezzanine debt investment in a mixed portfolio, which together have 1,820MW of net generating capacity and displace over 1.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

The 123p issue price represents a discount of 5.7% to the closing mid-market share price of an ordinary share of 130.4p as at 4 March 2021.

Existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for one new ordinary share for every ten ordinary shares held on 3 March.

New ordinary shares will be entitled to receive the first quarterly interim dividend of 1.69p per share with respect to the three months of 2021, which is expected to be declared in May 2021 and paid in June 2021. The target dividend set by the board for financial year 2021 is 6.76p.

TRIG, which will issue more shares if demand exceeds the planned issuance amount, is currently trading at a 14.8% discount to NAV of £114m.

Over one, three and five years, the trust has delivered a share price return of 1.4%, 46.5% and 71% respectively, according to AIC data, and a total NAV return of 6.5%, 33.5% and 61.5% respectively. Peers in the Renewable Energy Infrastructure AIC sector have averaged a NAV total return and a share price return of 51.2% and 71% respectively over five years.

TRIG's board pointed to a "competitive" ongoing charges figure, which was 0.94% for 2020.

TRIG chairman Helen Mahy said: "Investment in renewables is at the heart of the transition to net zero carbon economics. TTRIG's diversified portfolio of wind farms and solar parks across the UK and continental Europe is capable of powering over one million homes and displacing over 1.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions p.a.

"Further growth of the portfolio, financed through this share issuance programme, will increase TTRIG's contribution to decarbonisation, while also delivering to investors an attractive dividend yield. We welcome investment from existing and new, private and institutional, shareholders."

Investec Bank is acting as sole sponsor and joint bookrunner with Liberum Capital in respect of the share issuance programme and the initial issue.

