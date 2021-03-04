'Solid appeal': Analysts back ATST after trust's 54th consecutive year of dividend growth

Analysts have reacted positively to Alliance Trust's (ATST) latest annual results, with the past 12 months pushing the company's share price near its all-time high, as Investec upgraded its recommendation to 'buy'.

ATST's annual results, published today (4 March), show the trust delivered NAV and share price total returns of 8.5% and 9.4% respectively in the 12 months to 31 December, compared to its benchmark MSCI ACWI's return of 12.7% over the same period.

Investment trusts defy market turmoil to increase dividends

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on company dividends, the trust was able to achieve it 54th consecutive year of dividend increases with a 3% bump bringing this year's pay-out to 14.38p per share.

ATST chair Gregor Stewart said the board remains confident that the Willis Towers Watson-managed trust "is well placed to deliver long-term outperformance" as "the roll out of vaccines develops and the global economic recovery broadens out across industry sectors"

He added that while it is "disappointing" that the trust did not outperform its benchmark, "this is not surprising given that index returns were heavily skewed towards a handful of fashionable US large and mega-cap stocks".

Upgrading its recommendation of ATST to a buy rating, Investec noted that just five stocks accounted for 45% of total returns of the MSCI ACWI in 2020, with Apple contributing 17% of the total return.

Given the £2.8bn market cap trust's preference for small- and mid-cap stocks, underperformance of the benchmark was not a surprise.

"[ATST] has a unique and innovative approach, which features high conviction stock selection and genuine active management," Investec said.

"This period has been increasingly challenging for almost all active managers, with global equity returns driven by a small number of US and Chinese mega caps, and COVID accelerated this trend in a remarkable, but tumultuous year.

"With a portfolio tilted away from larger companies and towards mid- and small-caps, this trend has represented strong headwinds for ATST."

However, Investec said with the global economic recovery in sight, "there is undoubtedly scope for a broadening out in performance", and ATST therefore presents investors with an "opportunity", particularly given it is currently trading at a discount to NAV.

ATST, which charges an ongoing fee of 0.64%, is currently trading on a discount of 6.2% in comparison to a peer group weighted average of 3.2%.

Kepler analyst William Sobczak agreed this provides an opportunity for investors.

"The uncertain trajectory of the economic recovery from COVID is likely to persist for some time," Sobczak said.

"Against this backdrop, particularly for investors who look for an international equity exposure, ATST has solid appeal."

"ATST's strategy of working with a globally diverse range of stockpickers, each one focussed on their ‘best ideas', is apposite.

"When these best ideas are combined together, ATST's portfolio offers the alpha generating benefits of a focussed approach as well as good diversification."

Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something

He also pointed to ATST's high active share of 77%, "the benefits of this approach have been seen over the longer term", and the capacity for ATST to maintain its impressive dividend record in the year ahead.

"Distributable reserves to support future dividends could further increase in 2021, with the results referencing the fact that the board intend to ask shareholders at the forthcoming AGM for approval to convert the merger reserve of £645.3m into a distributable reserve," Sobczak explained.

"This would take total distributable reserves close to £745m, covering the most recent full year dividend more than 16x according to our analysis."