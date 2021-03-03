London to modernise its listing rules as attractiveness stumbles

Major changes are being recommended to make London's listings regime more appealing to companies

The UK will ease its listing rules to encourage firms to choose the UK over rivals in the US and Europe as the Government tries to carve out a role for the City of London after Brexit.

Under the recommendations of the review led by Lord Hill, former EU financial services commissioner, company founders would be able to maintain control over their companies even after listing them on an exchange in London.

EY Brexit tracker finds FS firms continue to migrate staff and assets to other European cities

Lord Hill said the recommendations were aimed at "closing a gap which has already opened up" with other international markets and attract more firms to list in London.

The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on December 31.

The review proposes allowing dual-class shares in the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange. The move would allow company founders to keep control over their companies by giving them the ability to sell shares with lesser voting rights and not lose control of the businesses during shareholder votes.

Hill also recommended liberalising listing rules for special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs, whose flotations in New York have surged over the past year.

SPACs or 'blank cheque' companies are shell companies that raise money through an initial public offering, with the money being used to fund an acquisition of a private company.

"The proposed reforms are an important first step to help re-energise capital markets and attract high-growth, innovative companies to set up, list, and grow their business operations in the UK, providing high value jobs that will benefit the economy," Chris Cummings, Investment Association CEO, said.

"The much-needed rebranding of the standard listing segment and the review of the prospectus regime are important steps in achieving a modernised listings regime.

"We look forward to working with the government and regulator on the review's proposal to allow dual class share structures and reduced free float in the premium segment, while ensuring there are appropriate investor protections for minority shareholders," he added.

Bailey: BoE cannot prevent all Brexit disruption to financial services

The report also recommended reducing the proportion of a company's shares that must be publicly traded from 25% to 15%, and that the chancellor should report to Parliament on the state of the City of London every year.

"The review has more than delivered and I'm keen we move quickly to consult on its recommendations, cementing the UK's reputation at the front of global financial services," Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Lord Hill also recommended that the FCA be charged with maintaining the UK's attractiveness as a place to do business as a regulatory objective.