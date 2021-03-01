Polar Capital completes Dalton Strategic Partnership acquisition

Polar Capital's acquisition of Dalton Capital Limited is set for completion upon approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, thereby establishing a combined £21.6bn AUM asset manager.

The deal, announced in December, will see Polar Capital acquire the parent company of Dalton Strategic Partnership for a total transaction value capped at £21.5m.

In the final terms of the agreement, the initial consideration for the acquisition has been satisfied through £8.5m in cash plus 7,482 new ordinary shares in Polar Capital.

Further deferred cash consideration in the region of £7.1m is payable 12 months after completion, with the amount being linked to the value of AUM at the time.

In addition to adding £1.3bn of AuM to the group, taking total AUM to £21.6bn, the deal provides Polar Capital with "broader wholesale and institutional distribution into Europe", which will aid Polar Capital's product range for international distribution, the group said.

The deal will also add a "leading European investment team which is complementary to Polar Capital's existing European Income team", with established funds and a longstanding track record.

Integration of the Dalton business onto the Polar Capital platform will commence immediately and is anticipated to be completed within six months.

Polar completes acquisition of teams from First Pacific

CEO of Polar Capital Gavin Rochussen said: "The completion of Dalton is the next step in Polar's growth and diversification strategy. Dalton's highly experienced investment teams are an excellent addition to Polar Capital, and I am very much looking forward to working with them."

CEO of Dalton Nick Mottram added: "We are delighted to be joining Polar Capital and look forward to growing our strong and complementary franchise within the group."