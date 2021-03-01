Long Term Asset Fund lawyer urges the FCA: 'Do not rush this'

First proposed in 2019, the LTAF is slated for launch at the end of this year

A lawyer tasked with helping to design the Investment Association's (IA) proposed Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF) has urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) not to "rush" the establishment of the vehicle, warning that doing so could render the project a "damp squib".

Lora Froud, an investment management partner at Macfarlanes, said the UK Government's commitment to getting the LTAF launched by the end of this year is "feasible" but, first, industry engagement is vital to ensure the vehicle serves its purpose.

The LTAF was first proposed in June 2019 in the IA's Vision 2020 report, which outlined its idea for a UK vehicle giving investors better access to illiquid assets without some of the pitfalls inherent in some structures such as UCITS.

UK Government commits to 2021 LTAF launch

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and more recently City Minister John Glen have each committed to getting the LTAF off the ground by the end of 2021.

Froud, who has been involved in the design of the LTAF from its inception, working with and advising the IA and its members, told Investment Week that the FCA is expected to publish a consultation on the LTAF, as well as its proposed rules and requirements, imminently.

"The FCA is certainly on it at the moment, but what I do worry about is that we are almost a hostage to fortune now with this timing," she said of the 2021 deadline.

"I worry that there is going to be a rush and it might not end up being perfectly fit for purpose because of this rush."

FCA bolsters executive team in post-scandals restructure

The key issue arising from a rushed-through LTAF highlighted by Froud is the potential for having certain investors cut off from accessing the vehicle, thereby diminishing its purpose.

"It seems very clear that the FCA is really focusing on making sure that defined contribution pension pots can access these kinds of funds, which is absolutely right as there seems to be a huge demand," she explained.

"But we are also seeing quite big demand from the wealth managers who want to give their client base access to these kinds of asset classes.

"The FCA just needs to be careful about eligibility criteria, making sure we do not shut off that potential avenue."

Froud said it is therefore vital the FCA receives "a lot of industry engagement so that we get this thing right".

"The last thing we want amid all the fanfare around this is for it to end up being a bit of a damp squib, and not quite working for people," she added.

"The asset managers we have spoken to seem very engaged."