PGIM Investments adds to fixed income ESG offering with total return launch

PGIM Investments has expanded its ESG offering with the launch of a total return UCITS bond fund.

Launched today (25 February) with $25m of seed capital, PGIM Global Total Return ESG Bond invests in a portfolio of high yield and investment grade securities across the global fixed income universe

Managed by Robert Tipp, Michael Collins and Matthew Angelucci, who also run the existing PGIM Global Total Return Bond fund, the new launch will target securities denominated in US dollars, euro, yen, or in other developed or emerging market currencies.

The fund will charge an OCF of 0.5%.

It is the second dedicated ESG UCITS strategy offered to non-US investors, following the June 2020 launch of the PGIM Global Corporate ESG Bond fund.

PGIM Fixed Income has also recently hired Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson for the newly created role of head of ESG research.

Tipp said: "We believe ESG considerations can impact the performance of our investment portfolios, which is why we integrate these factors into our research and decision-making processes.

"While many global fixed income markets have rebounded since the lows of the coronavirus panic earlier last year, we expect volatility and confusion to remain high, creating opportunities to add value through active management.

"Our strategy combines global macro views and bottom-up fundamental research to identify the best fixed income opportunities globally."

Head of PGIM Investments' international business Kimberly LaPointe added: "As investors moved back into the market post the Covid-19 drawdown, we saw an acceleration into ESG funds.

"Coupled with the rising demand, we also see government stimulus packages and regulation focused on ESG.

"Drawing on the active management expertise of PGIM Fixed Income, we are pleased to offer a flexible, global, multi-sector bond fund with an emphasis on holdings in higher-rated ESG issuers.

"While ESG factors are already integral to PGIM Fixed Income's investment process, this fund, with its explicit ESG investment objective, adds to our suite of active fixed income solutions."