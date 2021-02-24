Former DWS ETF head Manooj Mistry joins HANetf

Industry veteran and former head of Xtrackers ETFs Manooj Mistry has emerged at HANetf, more than half a year after ending his DWS tenure.

Mistry, who helped launched Europe's first ETF during his time at Merrill Lynch, will join the white label issuer as its chief operating officer, effective next month, days after it broke the $2bn assets under management barrier.

DWS ETF head Mistry to exit after 14 years with firm

He brings more than 25 years' experience to the role, including former positions as CEO of DWS Investment UK, head of Xtrackers ETFs and Index Investing at DWS, and more than six years at Merrill Lynch, during which he worked on the LDRS ETFs, which were eventually sold to iShares.

In his new role, Mistry will report to co-founder and co-CEO of HANetf Nik Bienkowski, who said he was "thrilled" to bring the industry stalwart's "deep expertise and knowledge of building successful ETF businesses" on board to develop a "periodic table" of ETPs.

"Manooj launched the Xtrackers ETP business at Deutsche Bank in 2007 and during his time oversaw the launch of over 400 UCITS ETFs and ETCs, creating the number two ETP provider in Europe," he added.

"Manooj has developed and launched many firsts to market, and his wealth of experience will be intrinsic in helping lead the way as we take HANetf from high growth, new entrant in the ETF space, to an ETF issuer with a deep product offering - one which will be the first multi-manager ETF platform in the world.

"The long-term goal for HANetf is to build out a ‘periodic table' of ETP offerings across ESG, thematic, smart beta, active and niche strategies, covering the asset classes of equities, bonds, commodities and alternatives. This hire clearly shows HANetf is developing into a formidable European ETF player."

HANetf and iClima Earth partner for carbon avoidance ETF

Mistry added: "I am delighted to be joining the HANetf team at such an exciting time. They have ambitious plans to grow the ETF market and an extremely busy pipeline for product launches in 2021.

"HANetf are bringing some truly innovative products and firsts to the market, particularly in the thematic, active and sustainable investing space."