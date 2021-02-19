UK-domiciled funds gain £300m despite £2.3bn flowing from equity funds

UK equities remain unpopular as the first month of the year saw "a relatively small" £300m poured into UK-domiciled funds, according to Morningstar's latest fund flows report.

According to the report, equity funds had their highest net withdrawal since late 2019 as outflows from UK equity funds increased. Net redemptions from UK equity funds reached £2.3bn in January, and every category saw net outflows, except UK small-cap equity.

The UK large-cap category had the largest absolute net outflows at £1.3bn. Net redemptions from BlackRock ACS UK Equity Tracker (£452m) and LF Majedie UK Equity (£248m) contributed over half of this.

Sentiment towards UK equities remains negative in September with £1.4bn outflows

Fixed-income funds had a much better January, with a net £1.9bn added. The more bullish sectors, such as global emerging markets and corporate bonds, were amongst the more popular strategies.

Allocation funds also remained strong on the asset flows front, as their popularity with retail and financial advisors continued.

"Fixed-income was the most popular asset class in January and the placement of assets implies investors were more pro-cyclical in their outlook. Funds in categories such as GBP corporate bond, global emerging market bond and inflation-linked bond were amongst the more popular strategies," Bhavik Parekh, associate analyst, manager research, said.

"Allocation funds remained strong on the asset flow front, as their popularity with retail and financial advisers continued. Sustainable offerings in this space were the main beneficiaries in January."

Flows into fixed income funds slow as investors turn to global equities

Meanwhile, many property funds experienced increased outflows over the last few months as they began to reopen towards the end of the year. In fact, the total net outflows from the property asset class for the first eight months of 2020 was less than £300m, but since then, net redemptions have totalled almost £1.5bn.

L&G UK Property, which reopened for dealing in October, had the highest net outflows (£218m).

Baillie Gifford was again the most popular house in January, despite large outflows from its two largest global large-cap growth funds. Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment and Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Growth have both seen outflows in the past few months, in part due to profit taking thanks to stellar performance in 2019-2020.

In January, it was Baillie Gifford Positive Change, another fund that sits in the global large-cap growth category, that saw inflows. This fund, as well as Baillie Gifford Managed and Baillie Gifford WW Asia ex-Japan, pushed the group to total net inflows of £622m.

Assets in its UK-domiciled open-end funds are now above £60bn, having been only £41bn at the same point last year, meaning over the last 12 months the group's UK-domiciled asset base has grown around 50%

Vanguard had net subscriptions into every one of its UK-domiciled funds except the UK equity and UK equity income trackers. "This highlights how unpopular UK equity was in January," the report said.