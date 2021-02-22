Managers' cash levels slump and equity allocation soars to pre-Covid levels in Q4

UK and European equity allocation rose to 10.9% and 5.7% respectively

UK, European and Japanese stocks have come back into favour among fund-of-fund managers, according to Harrington Cooper's latest quarterly Asset Allocation Tracker, which found that equity levels have returned to pre-Covid levels for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The report, which tracks the allocation moves of 31 multi-manager funds operating in the UK with a total AUM of £10bn, found equity allocation across balanced portfolios reached 58.3%, surpassing the previous high of 55.8% last seen at the end of 2019.

UK equity allocation increased the most, having risen by 10.9% compared to Q3, which the report said was "likely driven by increased optimism in the domestic economy following the news of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the conclusion to the Brexit agreement".

Elsewhere, European and Japanese equity allocation increased by 5.7% and 2.7% respectively.

Global emerging markets took the top spot for the largest quarter-on-quarter increase, however, having risen by 17.1% from 3.7% to 4.3%, which Harrington Cooper suggested signals "greater investor sentiment for risk at the dawn of a Covid recovery".

Allocation to Asia Pacific equities increased by 12.8%.

In contrast, US equity allocations fell from 12.1% to 11.8% between Q3 and Q4 last year, although the report notes Joe Biden's presidential win and the Democrats gaining a majority in the senate earlier this year will be "good news for some companies".

"The US market remains highly polarised, with growth companies at all time high valuations and there are signs that UK investors are starting to reduce exposure to funds with high growth factor biases," it added.

As investors became more risk-on throughout the quarter, cash allocation across balanced portfolios fell by 11.4%, from 5.6% to 4.9%.

Fixed income allocation also fell from 23.9% to 21.7%, with gilts and sovereign bonds seeing the sharpest decline at 32% quarter on quarter.

Investment grade and non-investment grade corporates fell by 23.7%, suggesting investors feel that "interest rate risk has become too great in relation to the low yields on offer".

Allocation to alternative UCITS funds dropped by 8.5% to 7.5% in Q4, but still remains above pre-crisis levels.

Meanwhile, allocation to gold and infrastructure funds reached all-time highs last quarter, having risen to 5.3%.

"We believe this may be a leading indicator for expectations of rising inflation and as a consequence the need to protect portfolios through allocations to real assets," the report said.

Harrington Cooper also analysed 16 income-focused multi-manager portfolios and found a similar uptick in equity exposure, with allocation rising from 43.1% to 46% over the quarter.

Asia Pacific ex-Japan and Japan equity allocations rose by 18.5% and 13.6% respectively. European equity allocation rose by 3.7%, marking a yearly high.

However, cash levels also rose slightly from 3.7% to 4%.