Kim Catechis joins newly launched Franklin Templeton Investment Institute

Kim Catechis, current head of investment strategy at Martin Currie, has joined Franklin Templeton Investment Institute as an investment strategist, effective 1 April.

In his role at the newly launched firm, which will produce investment insights and their practical application, Catechis will contribute "investment thought leadership and actionable insights to current and prospective clients, distribution professionals and other stakeholders", with a focus on EMEA.

He will remain based in Edinburgh and will report to Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute.

Catechis first joined Franklin Templeton specialist investment manager Martin Currie in 2010 as head of global emerging equities, before moving to his current role in September 2019.

He has 34 years' investment experience across both developed and emerging market equities and has also held roles at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, now part of Standard Life Aberdeen, and Eagle Star Gestion, which he founded.

The firm has stated his departure "does not change Martin Currie's investment approach or the portfolio management of any of its strategies".

Of the move, Dover said: "I am extremely excited to have Kim take on this new role with the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. With his tremendous experience, Kim is distinctly qualified to advance our efforts to bring together our deep research capabilities and global insights to create a hub for knowledge-sharing for our clients.

"Kim's efforts will support the Investment Institute's overall mission of delivering research-driven insights, expert views and industry-leading events for clients and investors globally through the diverse expertise of our autonomous investment groups, select academic partners and Franklin Templeton's unique global footprint."

Catechis added: "I look forward to working with Stephen and Franklin Templeton's specialist investment managers to deliver macro and geopolitical insights and develop specialized programs for the benefit of our clients.

"With Franklin Templeton's comprehensive expertise across asset classes, investment styles and geographies, the Investment Institute has a rich knowledge base to draw from as we look to harness the collective mindshare of Franklin Templeton's global experts and the power of its research."