Former Allianz GI CEO Utermann set for election to Vontobel board

Former Allianz Global Investors CEO Andreas Utermann has been proposed as a member of the board of directors of Vontobel.

The firm, which has asset and wealth management divisions, said Utermann would be up for election onto the board of Vontobel Holding AG and Bank Vontobel AG at its general meeting for shareholders on 20 April alongside entrepreneur Dr Michael Halbherr.

At the meeting, Vontobel's vice-chair Frank Schnewlin will step down after nine years in the role and having been with the firm since 2009.

Utermann, who retired as Allianz GI CEO at the end of 2019, said in a post on LinkedIn that he had taken "some time out to re-charge my batteries", before taking "the conscious decision to begin a new chapter in my professional life at a different level".

Vontobel reinforces EM fixed income offering with four hires

"Vontobel offers an ideal opportunity as a successful and highly specialised global investment firm with an entrepreneurial spirit and a shareholder structure that promotes a long-term philosophy and approach," he said.

Chair of Vontobel Herbert J. Scheidt added: The skills profiles of both individuals represent an excellent fit for Vontobel, with our long-term strategic focus as a client-centric investment firm that has defined investment expertise and technology as key competencies driving its future success.

"Andreas Utermann has extensive global business experience and deep investment and financial knowledge, which he acquired in his various management positions in the asset management industry.

"Michael Halbherr is a recognised expert with proven leadership experience in the areas of technology and innovation.

"These two individuals… will support the board of directors with their valuable expertise and their long and diverse management experience - thus further strengthening Vontobel's leadership role in the area of investing and in fostering data-driven innovation."

Vontobel appoints Simon Lue-Fong as head of its fixed income boutique

Utermann joined Allianz GI in 2002, holding a number of different roles including global chief investment officer before being appointed CEO in 2016.

Vontobel said its asset management division had continued to remain the strongest driver of earnings in its year-end 2020. Vontobel Asset Management recorded CHF9.5bn of net new money, the firm said, representing growth of 7.8%.

AUM increased by 11% to CHF134.6bn, as it saw strong demand for its fixed income solutions delivered by TwentyFour Asset Management. However, it was its sustainable equities boutique that "once again emerged as an engine of growth", taking in CHF4.1bn, or 43%, of net new money in its asset management business.