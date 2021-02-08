GAM debuts local EM bond fund in first of planned 2021 sustainability launches

GAM Investments has launched the first fund in a planned range of sustainable investment strategies, with the firm debuting an emerging market bond vehicle under the leadership of investment director Paul McNamara.

The sustainable local emerging market bond strategy, which was developed in partnership with Austrian sustainable investment specialist pension fund VBV-Pensionskasse, seeks to generate long-term returns by investing in a way that is "sensitive to the impact decision making may have on society and the environment".

GAM said the pension fund "has moved a three-digit million investment into the new sustainable solution".

The approach combines a positive tilt towards sovereigns with higher ESG scores, as defined by its benchmark, the JP Morgan ESG GBI-EM GD index, with the team's proprietary investment process also incorporating ESG factors for active allocation within the index tilts.

Its index leverages research from both Sustainalytics and RepRisk, thereby offering the benefits of active management applied to an ESG benchmark.

McNamara explained that while the team has taken ESG factors into account for its local emerging bond strategy for a number of years, "purely for their impact on risk-adjusted returns", these factors will play a greater role in the new launch.

He added: "As ESG factors become more efficiently priced in the sovereign debt market, we believe that now is the time for a strategy that targets both a specific ESG tilt and integrates ESG factors from a risk/return perspective."

The management team's process mirrors that of the long-running local emerging bond strategy. Based on its assessment of developments in the three major economies - the US, Europe and China - the team establishes three to five top-down global themes, which determine country selection, along with specific return and risk driver preferences.

With an emphasis on "crisis avoidance", country analysis is then performed using the team's proprietary 'Crisis Cycle Filter'.

The filter captures the interaction between core ESG factors and nine traditional macroeconomic variables considered to be highly reliable, early indicators of financial crises, such as falling FX reserves or rapidly rising inflation.

The strategy typically has active exposure to 15-25 emerging and frontier markets, centred upon approximately ten liquid core markets, and 100-150 bonds and FX forwards.

The standard institutional and clean class pricing for the fund will target an OCF of 0.95%.

Global head of sustainable and impact investment at GAM Stephanie Maier said: "We are listening to the clear client demand for more strategies focused on sustainable investing and are delighted to be working in partnership with our clients to develop these.

"The sustainable local emerging bond strategy combines the benefits of using a well-established ESG benchmark, with the opportunity to benefit from active management and expertise of GAM's emerging markets bond team."

She added that additional ESG-focused products will be launched in 2021, "further building on our award winning Swiss Sustainable Companies strategy, which has a track record of more than 20 years."