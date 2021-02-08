Martin Gilbert's AssetCo doubles stake in River & Mercantile

AssetCo has doubled its stake in financial services firm River & Mercantile (R&M), as it looks to pivot its business strategy to develop an asset and wealth management business.

The firm said it had purchased 2.5 million shares in R&M last Friday (5 February) at 228p, taking its total stake in the business to 5 million shares, representing 5.85% of its issues share capital.

Its initial investment into R&M in January came alongside the news that former Aberdeen Asset Management co-founder Martin Gilbert had spearheaded a consortium of investors taking a near-30% stake in AssetCo.

At the time, AssetCo said it would change its strategy to look to pursue strategic investment opportunities in the financial services sector.

Previously the holding company had provided outsourced management and resource services, including personnel, training and equipment, to the fire and emergency services in the Middle East.

On Monday (8 February), the board said it intended to change its business strategy to the development of an asset and wealth management business.

"As a result, this will be a fundamental change of business and the company will effect a readmission of its shares pursuant to AIM Rule 14," AssetCo's board told investors.

"The board is committed to completing the readmission process within three months and will provide further updates to shareholders in due course."